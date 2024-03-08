Peterborough pie maker Robinsons of Stilton show it has the ingredients for success at the British Pie Awards
A pie maker in Peterborough is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.
Robinsons of Stilton has won the Cold Eating Savoury Pie category with its chicken and ham pie at the British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray.
The company, which is based at The Depot, in High Street, Stilton, beat more than 40 mouth-watering entries in this category to take home the iconic accolade.
Robinsons of Stilton is renowned for its handmade pastry and pie fillings.
The company prides itself on offering high-quality products made using 100 per cent British products and also supplies many food outlets in the UK as well as local customers through home delivery.
Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This week we got to try the phenomenal pie entries, and Robinsons of Stilton triumphed over incredibly tough competition for best in the Cold Eating Savoury Pie category.
"These awards celebrate the skill and ingenuity of British pie makers across the UK, and I’d like to congratulate them as a worthy winner.
“This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale.”
The British Pie Awards are in 16th year and celebrate the nation’s most delicious pies.
The contest is made up of 24 different classes or types of pie including traditional favourites as well as vegetarian, vegan and gluten free pies.