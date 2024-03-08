Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A pie maker in Peterborough is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Robinsons of Stilton has won the Cold Eating Savoury Pie category with its chicken and ham pie at the British Pie Awards in Melton Mowbray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which is based at The Depot, in High Street, Stilton, beat more than 40 mouth-watering entries in this category to take home the iconic accolade.

Pie makers sit in St Mary's Church, Melton, Mowbray, where the British Pie Awards are being held, left. Judges sample and test the many pies competing for the top honours, right

Robinsons of Stilton is renowned for its handmade pastry and pie fillings.

The company prides itself on offering high-quality products made using 100 per cent British products and also supplies many food outlets in the UK as well as local customers through home delivery.

Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This week we got to try the phenomenal pie entries, and Robinsons of Stilton triumphed over incredibly tough competition for best in the Cold Eating Savoury Pie category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These awards celebrate the skill and ingenuity of British pie makers across the UK, and I’d like to congratulate them as a worthy winner.

“This year's awards have seen a wonderful celebration of the nation’s love of pies; the atmosphere has been amazing and the level of creativity is off the scale.”

The British Pie Awards are in 16th year and celebrate the nation’s most delicious pies.