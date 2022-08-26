Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community picnic is being held in Peterborough this weekend to celebrate Ukraine Independence Day.

The family-fun event takes place over the bank holiday weekend on Saturday, August 27 at Orton Mere, beneath the Nene Park flyover.

There will be plenty to enjoy on the day, including games, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, children’s entertainment and music.

Bridge Street trees have been lit up in yellow and blue

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picnic at the Nene Park-run site takes place from midday until 6pm and there is no need to book, with residents able to just pop along on the day.

Funding for the event has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Ukraine Independence Day was held on Wednesday, 24 August and is another chance for Peterborough to once again show that it is standing in unity with the country during the Russian invasion.

The city has already shown its solidarity by hosting refugees fleeing the country and offering a wide-range of community support to help them integrate in the UK.

As of August 2, 205 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts in Peterborough – 137 of which had arrived in the UK as of the day before.

Peterborough City Council has also lit up the trees in Bridge Street blue and yellow to match the colours of Ukraine’s national flag and will continue to do so.

It will also be sharing social media posts promoting Ukraine’s #StandforFreedom campaign.

Cllr Steve Allen, deputy leader and cabinet member for communication, culture and communities, said: “Peterborough has shown by its warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees what a tolerant and supportive city we live in – it is something we should be hugely proud of.

“Even as the war drags on we will not waver in our determination to stand by the Ukrainian people, and I would encourage people to show their solidarity by joining in with the picnic and sharing messages on social media.”

Parking on the day will be available at the Orton Mere and Thorpe Meadows car parks.