Peterborough photographer hopes his Dyslexia Awards nomination will be a flash of inspiration to others

​Peterborough photographer Nate Lansdell who has set up his own photography business is celebrating after being named as a finalist in the national Dyslexia Awards.

And Nate, who runs A Smile A Day Photography from Peterborough Workspace, in Maxwell Road, Woodston, says he hopes his success will inspire others – particularly anyone who might not have done as well as hoped in recent GCSE and A Levels.

He said: “At a time of news about how poor grades and how people will struggle, I want to highlight that even under the most difficult of circumstances you can achieve anything, regardless of grades.

Peterborough photographer Nate Lansdell has been selected as a finalist for the Dyslexia Awards 2023

He said: “It's been amazing, I've had so many wonderful messages and comments, it's been incredible."

As well as just being named as a finalist for the Dyslexia Awards 2023, he was also told previously that he had been chosen as a finalist for the Peterborough Small Business Awards 2023.

Nate says he has been through some tough times and it was the gift of a camera that really gave him a new lease of life.

He said: “I had anxiety and depression and was in a pretty dark place between 2016 and 2020.

"I was gifted a camera while I was dog-sitting and I found that photography was just an amazing outlet for me.

"It let me find a place where my learning difficulties didn't hold me back and it gave me time to calm my mind and it helped with the depression.

He added: “A Smile A Day Photography is actually based around my motto, which is ‘A smile a day can change the world’ – because I really believe in helping others, never judging, and supporting growth.

"A smile costs nothing, it can heal wounds, it makes someone's day.