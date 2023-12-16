Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Player safety has taken a step forward for the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team after they received a set of bleed control kits.

The team has been given the kit following the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers star, and former NHL player Adam Johnson in October. He suffered a cut to his neck from a skate during a match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ice hockey teams across the country have received the kits after Erin Rose – sports therapist for Romford based Raiders team – mobilised ‘Adam’s Angels’ to raise money for enough bleed control kits for all 106 of the UK’s Elite Ice Hockey League and British National League mens and womens teams.

Peterborough captain Will Weldon holds the kit, alongside other members of the Phantoms squad

The Phantoms, based in Bretton, play in the British National Ice Hockey League – the 2nd tier in the UK.

In less than two weeks after the accident, enough sponsorship and funding had been pledged to Adam’s Angels to get the equipment to the teams, so Erin partnered with Turtle. The Rugby-based company developed the UK’s first bleed control cabinet and £5 from every bleed control kit goes to support the Daniel Baird Foundation.

The Daniel Baird Foundation bleed control kit which is supplied by Turtle was developed by West Midlands Ambulance Service, leading consultants from the Trauma Network and the Daniel Baird Foundation. The kit of medical equipment can control a catastrophic bleed and be easily used by the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin said: “A couple of days after the sad news of Adam’s death, I was compelled to try and do something. The whole ice hockey community was deeply affected and having witnessed some serious cuts on the ice myself, now had to be the time to bring some peace of mind to players and their families.

"The response through the therapy directory I set up and a social media campaign was beyond overwhelming, and I was able to speak to Turtle within a week or so to place the order for 106 bleed control kits - one for each of the men’s and women’s National and Elite League teams within the UK. From there Adam’s Angels was born.

“On behalf of the 106 UK ice hockey teams that now have the kit which can control a catastrophic bleed and save someone’s live, I’d like to say a massive thank you to all of Adam’s Angels. Without them and their kind donations and sponsorship from the wider hockey community this wouldn’t have been possible. Now when the teams play their next matches, Adam and his team of Angels will be on the bench should an accident happen.”