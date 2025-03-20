Specialist vets diagnosed a rare condition affecting his liver

A cat from Peterborough with a rare illness initially thought to be cat flu is now ‘feline fine’ after specialist vet treatment in Cambridgeshire.

Ragdoll Kodi had been unwell since he was a kitten, suffering from a runny nose and lethargy, so owners James Martin and Cora Stock believed it was the feline respiratory virus.

But vets at Linnaeus-owned DWR Veterinary Specialists, in Six Mile Bottom, discovered he was actually suffering from an extrahepatic portosytemic shunt.

Peterborough cat Kodi is now 'feline fine'.

A spokesperson for the vets said: “The shunt meant that blood was being diverted from its normal route, where blood from the intestines is cleaned by the liver before being sent back to the heart, which allowed toxins to build up in the blood stream.

“Kodi underwent surgery at DWR to close the shunt. Though cats are at a higher risk of developing abnormal neurological signs after shunt surgery, which can include tremors, blindness and fits, Kodi thankfully did not suffer from any seizures.

“He did develop some twitching post-surgery, though he has recently been able to stop his anti-seizure medication altogether and is now back to his usual self.”

Owner James said: “Kodi’s recovery was a long process, but he is now two years old and is perfectly fine. He is very mischievous, playful, loves a cuddle and will do anything to steal some food.

“He’s very clingy, which we think is due to the amount of time we had to care for him while he was unwell – but we are delighted to have him back fighting fit.

“We received regular updates and post-care support from surgeon Rachel Hattersley, which we were very grateful for. Thanks to all of the support from DWR, Kodi is now able to live a normal, happy life.”

While James and Cora are happy to have their beloved cat home and back to his best, no one is more relieved than Kodi’s brother Obi.

James explained: “They are brothers and love each other so much. Obi would always get worried when Kodi stayed overnight at the vets. When he came home after surgery and had to stay in a cage, Obi would always lay by him to keep him company and try to play with him through the bars.”

Cat flu can be serious

While Kodi was found not to have cat flu – The PDSA says that it can still be a serious illness, especially in kittens. While some recover, others become carriers and continue to have symptoms throughout their life.

The charity states: “Cat flu is an illness that causes similar symptoms to human colds/flu (a high temperature, sneezing, weepy eyes and a snotty nose). It’s extremely contagious and spreads in saliva, snot, sneezes and on items such as food bowls and bedding. Fortunately, we can vaccinate against cat flu. Have your cat vaccinated as soon as they are old enough (8-9 weeks) and continue regular vaccines throughout their lives. Don't let them outside until they have been fully vaccinated.”

Cat flu is not contagious to humans or other animals.