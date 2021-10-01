Peterborough pensioner to sky-dive in support of daughter with Parkinson’s

Alan Lamb and his daughter Sue.

Alan Lamb (80), from Farcet, will be throwing himself out of a plane at Sibson Aerodrome tomorrow (Saturday, October 2) at 12:30pm to raise money for both Parkinson’s UK and the Peterborough branch. The money will be split 50-50.

He has been supporting the charities over the last 20 years after his daughter Sue was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at aged just 30, 25 years ago. She was among the youngest people in East Anglia to be diagnosed with the condition at the time.

Alan has completed a series of charity walks over a range of distances, including four, ten and 20 miles and also abseiled over 400ft down the Northampton Lift Tower, which he described as a bit boring!

He said: “I usually raise over £1000 with each of the challenges but managed to raise over £2500 for the last one, which was fantastic.

“We have set a target of £2000 on this one and will see what we get to. “The Peterborough Branch has given Sue and many people in our community friendship, exercise classes, meetings and outings, knowing they are not alone has brought comfort to those with Parkinson’s and their friends, family and carers.

“My family are all quite enthusiastic about what I’m doing although I think my son is a little relieved that my first choice was fully booked up. I originally said that I wanted to do a wingwalk and I could see the look on his face. It will be a tandem skydive and I’ll be strapped to an instructor.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve done other things, to be honest I found the abseiling a bit boring. I also used to skin (free) dive in Peterborough for many years”