Peterborough Parkinson’s group uses table tennis to help sufferers

Andy Cassey (head of Parkinson's table tennis clubs) and Graham Wild (a local volunteer) with club members at the launch of the Peterborough Parkinson's Ping Pong club at the Salvation Army Citadel, Bourges Boulevard EMN-211211-162535009

Peterborough Parkinson’s group launched a new table tennis session to help those suffering with symptoms by using exercise to alleviate them. The launch included a new class and special guest Andrew Cassy, a member of the Parkinson’s UK Table Tennis to support the sessions. The sessions come as studies suggest that people with Parkinson’s who played regular table tennis over a six month period had a positive effect on their symptoms. The study showed after three months there was evidence of improvement in speech, handwriting, getting dressed, getting out of bed and walking.

Chair of Peterborough Parkinson’s. Ruth Brinkler-Long hopes the sessions will help people with Parkinson’s in the city have a new lease of life. She said: “We are excited about Peterborough Parkinson’s new table tennis class, it will also become a social event so that people can come along and take part, spectate or simply have a coffee and a catch up with friends old and new. We are constantly looking for ways to keep up the exercise for PWP as this helps with symptoms and well being.

“Table Tennis has taken over and people all over the world are playing. The great thing about this sport is that people of all abilities can play.”

Participants in the study also showed significant improvements in facial expression, posture, rigidity, slowness of movement and hand tremors.

Every hour two people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s and there are more than 145,000 people in the UK with the diagnosis.