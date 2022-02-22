Peterborough parents delighted as babies arrive on once-in-a-lifetime ‘Twosday’

Given that today is Tuesday but also that the date is February 22, 2022, it has been hailed as an ‘unprecedented milestone.’

The date is not only a palindrome, as it can be written the same both forwards and backwards (22/2/22), it is a big pun on the word Tuesday. For this reason, people have been choosing to celebrate this unique day by calling it ‘Twosday.’

It is so unique that there will not be another one for 200 years.

Baby Rilee and Ella, who came into the world on 'Twosday.'

For this reason, Chloe Robinson, who knew her baby was due via a elective caesarean section at Peterborough City Hospital this week, said it just had to be today.

She said: “When I realised the special date, I had to ask for it to be that day!”

She and partner Richard were pleased to welcome baby Rilee at 9.22am weighing in at 6lb 8oz.

Also celebrating a Twosday baby at the hospital were Lauren and Andrew Harvey. After 18 hours of labour, a c-section brought baby Ella safely into the world on this very special date.

Andrew said “I was born on a Tuesday, too, weighing in at the same weight as Ella – 8lb 6oz!”