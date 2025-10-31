Peterborough palaeontologists have made an extraordinary discovery not far from the city – a rare giant ammonite that swam in the oceans 99 million years ago.

Fossils Galore Museum found the rare fossilised remains of the giant ammonite, belonging to the species Parapuzosia, dating back approximately 99 million years to the Cretaceous Period.

While the ammonite would have been found in the oceans, the mighty T-Rex was prowling the land.

Many of us will have had small ammonite fossils on our bedroom windowsills as youngsters – but this one is much bigger than the ones of our youth.

Jamie Jordan and Ian Haworth found the rare fossil at Hunstanton

Ammonites were marine mollusks that lived in the oceans from about 240 to 65 million years ago, becoming extinct around the same time as the dinosaurs.

The impressive specimen was uncovered along the famous red and white cliffs of Hunstanton by Fossils Galore Palaeontologist Jamie Jordan and Team member Ian Haworth and watched by participants of the museum’s guided fossil hunt. The discovery marks one of the most significant ammonite finds ever recorded by Fossils Galore Museum.

Parapuzosia ammonites are among the largest known ammonite species, with the largest examples ever found in Germany reaching an astonishing 1.8 metres in diameter. The specimen discovered by the Fossils Galore team, although smaller, represents an exceptionally rare glimpse into the prehistoric marine life that once thrived in the warm seas covering Norfolk during the Cretaceous.

“It’s an incredible find and a wonderful example of what makes our guided fossil hunts so special,” said Jamie Jordan, Palaeontologist and Founder of Fossils Galore Museum. “Discoveries like this help bring prehistory to life for the public — and show that even today, new and exciting finds are waiting to be unearthed right on our coastline.”

Illustration of ammonites swimming in the sea

The ammonite is now being carefully prepared and conserved by the Fossils Galore team and will go on display at the Fossils Galore Museum in March, Cambridgeshire, as part of its expanding collection of prehistoric treasures.

Fossils Galore Museum runs family-friendly fossil hunting trips throughout the year across England, offering visitors the chance to explore, learn, and even make their own amazing discoveries.

For more information about upcoming fossil hunts or to support the museum’s work, visit: www.fossilsgalore.com