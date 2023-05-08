Peterborough pair complete 5KM a day challenge in memory of former colleague

A pair of Peterborough business partners have completed their mammoth challenge to run 5km every day for a month in memory of a former colleague.

Andrew Mallet and Pete Charters set out on the challenge in April to raise funds for mental health charity The Bobby Copping Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew, known as ‘the urban penguin’ as he ran in a penguin costume, lost former colleague Lori to suicide, and Andrew and Pete were joined by Bobby, who founded the charity and is the general manager of the Peterborough United Women’s team, on their final run.

The team have raised more than £1,700 for charity

Andrew commented: "I felt really emotional crossing that finish line at the weekend. Lori and I knew each other for many many years, and we were good friends as well as work colleagues. She is extremely missed and we want to ensure that anyone else that may be suffering with mental health alone or in silence gets the help they need. First thing I did when I crossed that finish line was text Levi, Lori's daughter - we did it!"

On most days the pair ran a 5km course – but on April 12, which would have been Lori’s birthday, they ran 12km

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair were trying to raise £2,000 for the charity, and are currently about £300 short of their aim.

Pete said: “I really enjoyed supporting Andrew on this challenge, and it was great to meet and run with Bobby Copping himself too! Hearing how the charity is growing really brought it home with how much good they do with donations. Unfortunately I did not lose the weight I wanted to, but I am so happy with what we have raised for charity."

All money goes to The Bobby Copping Foundation (BCF) which provides mental health support within the sport and education sectors. BCF offers fully-funded life changing counselling for those who need it and deliver talks/workshops up and down the country which support people suffering with mental health.