Peterborough nursery saved from closure by significant boost from Stars Day Nurseries

In May, The Early Years Alliance announced to parents that it would be closing Eyrescroft Pre-School in Bretton due to ‘acute financial pressures’ caused by a lack of government funding.

The announcement caused much concern amongst the parents, with many worried they would be left without anywhere to send their child in September.

Fortunately, Stars Day Nurseries- the biggest pre-school provider in Peterborough (now with 14 sites)- stepped in to secure the future of early years education in Bretton and deliver a fresh start for children and families.

The takeover of the newly-named Stars Pre-School Eyrescroft has also saved the jobs of six members of staff.

Over the course of the summer, a significant investment has been made to completely transform the nursery, where plans had previously been drawn up for its demolition.

The inside and outside have been completely transformed with a large garden/pay area at the rear as well as two large baby and toddler rooms, meeting area and staff facilities.

This has allowed the nursery to reopen its first open day on Friday morning (September 19).

Stars Pre-School Eyrescroft will now provide high-quality early years education for children from 9 months of age supporting their learning, development, and well-being.

The setting will be led by the Manager Susan Achurch, who brings more than 25 years of early years’ experience. Along with her dedicated team, who can’t wait to welcome back the children and families to the pre-school.

Mohammed Younis OBE, CEO of Stars Day Nurseries, said: “We are delighted to be opening Stars Pre-School Eyrescroft, our 14th setting in Peterborough. We heard about the closure over the setting, and we decided to step in and save the pre-school which is integral to the community and save the jobs of the team who had worked for many years in the pre-school.

"Early years education is the foundation for everything that follows in a child’s life, and we believe every child deserves the opportunity to flourish in a high-quality learning environment. Our significant investment here is a demonstration of our long-term commitment to Bretton and the wider Peterborough area.

"I am proud that we have been able to save jobs, preserve continuity of education, and create a beautiful new space where children can thrive for generations to come.

"This is a celebration of what can be achieved when a community and a provider work together with a shared vision of giving children the very best start.”

Jayne Hamey, Head of Early Years at Stars Day Nurseries, added: “I am incredibly proud that we are able to continue provision of Early Years Education and care. For families, this continuity is invaluable – knowing that they have a reliable, supportive, and high-quality pre-school provision in their own community. We have invested in new resources, an improved learning environment, and a team of passionate Early Years Educators who are committed to helping every child reach their full potential.

"Being here for the Bretton community is a privilege, and we are excited to see this setting grow, thrive, and become a hub where families feel welcomed, supported, and celebrated.”

Stars Day Nurseries, founded in 2003 now runs 14 settings across the city and 2 in Lincolnshire – making it one of the region’s leading providers of childcare and early years education. The opening of Stars Pre-School Eyrescroft further strengthens its commitment to delivering excellence in early years for families across Peterborough.

Stars Pre-School Eyrescroft is now welcoming children and taking new registrations. Families are encouraged to get in touch to book a visit and see the stunning refurbishment for themselves.

The re-opening was also visited by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes as well as Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children's Services Katy Cole.

Mr Pakes said: “I was delighted to visit the newly renovated Stars nursery in Eyrescroft. I know that many families were concerned when the previous provider suddenly announced its closure before the summer.

“The Stars team has done an amazing job in a short space of time to provide an even better service for families and children. I would really like to thank all of the team involved.

“I am proud to see such a strong focus on early years in the city and, alongside Labour’s commitment to free school meals, family hubs and investment in our schools, this is part of a shared commitment to give every child the best start in life.”

Cllr Cole added: “Early years education is vital to ensure the children have a good start in life. The quality and input that Stars have put into the site shows that they are investing in children here in Peterborough.”