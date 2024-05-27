Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nursery group has now received the award for the past four years in a row.

Stars Day Nurseries in Peterborough has been rated one of the ‘Top 20 Nursery Groups’ out of 1,349 early years settings in the East of England for the fourth year running.

The nursery group has also been awarded a top nursery award for the East of England; gaining a 5 out 5 star rating for overall experience.

The nursery, which is located in Orton Brimbles, Stars & Sparkles Day Nursery offers pre-school childcare from two years of age to five years old.

Stars and Sparkles nursery in Orton celebrate their award.

The top 20 nurseries in the East of England have each been recognised by daynurseries.co.uk, a leading day nurseries reviews site.

The awards are based on reviews from children’s families and carers, evaluating overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment, ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding, and value for money.

Reviewers praised Stars & Sparkles Day Nursery, in Orton, for its “amazing staff” and highlighted the “caring” nature of the team, noting how well they keep parents informed about their child’s progress.

Mohammed Younis OBE the CEO of Stars Day Nurseries said: "Winning this award is a testament to the extraordinary talent, dedication, and hard work of our incredible teams across Stars Day Nurseries.

"I am immensely proud of each and every team member. This accolade is not just a recognition of their achievements, but a celebration of our unwavering commitment to providing the best childcare in all our nurseries’’