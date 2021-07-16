Peterborough nursery group nominated for awards

Little Stars in Dogsthorpe Road has been shortlisted for Nursery of the Year, while manager Ashley Bereznycky has been shortlisted for the Covid-19 Hero award for supporting families and managing the nursery as a pandemic hub for key worker children across Peterborough

Moreover, Sallyann Frisby, manager of Shooting Stars Pre-School in Paston, has been nominated for Nursery Manager of the Year.

Mohammed Younis, CEO of Stars Day Nurseries, said: “We are extremely proud to have been nominated for three Nursery World Awards and we cannot thank our team enough for all their hard work and commitment over the last 12 months.

Ashley Bereznycky

“To be nominated for Nursery of the Year at Little Stars is fantastic news. We stayed open throughout 2020 and became a central hub childcare provider throughout the whole of Peterborough when other nurseries closed, and this could not have happened without the commitment and loyalty of our manager Ashley, who worked throughout the whole of the pandemic without a day off, ensuring that all children were kept safe and their parents were supported during such worrying times.

“Ashley and Sallyann are both inspirational managers within our nursery group and I am so happy for them both to have been nominated. I really look forward to attending the awards with Sallyann and Ashley and for them to have their moment in the spotlight to thank them for all the work they do here at Stars Day Nurseries.”