Peterborough nursery creates a forest school

Olivia Arebuwa with Josh Cavender the forest school leader at Bright Stars Day Nursery, Park Road at their open evening. EMN-210211-132927009

The public were invited along earlier this month to experience the outdoor facilities that have been created for the children.

Bright Stars manager Kirsty Wislawski said: “We are so fortunate to have this amazing space in our garden to develop the Forest School Approach which all our children can experience and enjoy as part of their Bright Stars Day.