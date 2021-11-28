Peterborough nursery creates a forest school
Bright Stars Day Nursery on Park Road in Peterborough has opened up it garden area to create a natural outdoor forest school for the children who attend.
The public were invited along earlier this month to experience the outdoor facilities that have been created for the children.
Bright Stars manager Kirsty Wislawski said: “We are so fortunate to have this amazing space in our garden to develop the Forest School Approach which all our children can experience and enjoy as part of their Bright Stars Day.
“The children absolutely love this space and having the freedom to explore in all weathers using all their senses. Josh Cavender (pictured) is our experienced and highly qualified leader and he thrives in the outdoors and enhancing the children’s play.’’