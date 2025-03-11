Peterborough nurse to take the lead on fundraising for Guide Dogs during London Marathon challenge

Morgan Lambert is hoping to raise £2,000

A Peterborough nurse will line up on the start line of the London Marathon this year raising money for charity Guide Dogs – after memories of fostering a puppy as a youngster.

Peterborough City Hospital’s deputy sister and keen runner Morgan Lambert will be running to raise funds for the charity when the famous race takes place on April 27.

She said: “I really wanted a dog as a pet when I was younger but was never allowed, so fostering a guide dog puppy as the next best thing.

“He was adorable and stayed with us for around a year when he (Danny) then went to finish his training at what we called ‘guide dog school’.

“We followed his progress over the next 10 years and were told about the person he went to help and even received a letter from the charity when Danny recently passed away. It was a privilege to play our part.”

This experience stayed with Morgan, who wanted to do something to help the charity – and who can often be seen running with her mum Sarah and the rest of her family around Farcet and surrounding areas.

Morgan, who is based on the Women’s Health Ward says despite having to ‘learn to love’ running, the London Marathon has been on her bucket list.

She said: “My dad took part a few years ago and as a family we often travel to London to watch the event and make a day of it – so it will be a different experience this time but one I am really looking forward to.”

Morgan has set herself a fundraising target of £2,000 which will help to pay to training two guide dog puppies and provide support to two individuals with sight loss.

If you would like to support Morgan as she prepares for the event on Sunday 27 April, please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/safmr-london-marathon-2025