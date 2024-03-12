Peterborough nuclear veterans to be honoured with permanent monument in Central Park

Councillors (l-to-r) Mohammed Sabir, Katie Cole, Judy Fox and John Fox in the sunken garden in Central Park where the new memorial for nuclear veterans is set to be placed.

Former service personnel who served in military testing programmes which helped develop Britain’s nuclear weapons arsenal are to receive a poignant memorial within the city’s premier green space.

The permanent honour will go on display at the sunken garden in Central Park, alongside other memorial plaques which will welcome people to come and reflect on the city’s proud military history in fitting surroundings.

Councillor Katie Cole (Labour, Dogsthorpe) has been one of the key driving forces behind the establishment of the memorial.

Thousands of young serviceman on National Service - such as Labour councillor and former Mayor of Peterborough Alan Dowson - were sent to the South Pacific in the 1950s to help develop Britain's atomic weapons programme. (Image: Getty)

She told the Peterborough Telegraph why the monument is needed.

“Without these soldiers, the UK wouldn’t have the nuclear deterrent that it has now,” she explained.

However, the controversial nature of the atomic testing programme, along with the subsequent claims that those taking part experienced - and continue to experience - significant health issues, has, the councillor believes, seen the endeavours of these veterans omitted from recent history.

“These men; these gentlemen - they’re the forgotten soldiers.”

“It was part of their National Service - they stepped forward to be told where to go for ‘Queen and Country’ at the time.”

Labour councillor and former Mayor of Peterborough Alan Dowson has spoken passionately and publicly of his participation in the UK’s atomic weapons testing programme, serving with the RAF as a 19-year-old on Christmas Island (now known as Kiritimati) in 1958.

Councillor Cole maintains that Dr Dowson and the thousands of other young men who took part in the tests were used as ‘lab rats.’

She said that she was left in “floods of tears” when she first heard war veterans recalling their experiences of nuclear testing, and recounting the effects they say it has had on their health,and their children’s health.

The memorial is due to be completed in two phases.

Phase one, which Councillor Cole says is “ready to go” will see all of the existing memorials re-pointed and re-gilded, where needed.

“That’s when we’re going to have the additional plaque put in for all those who have suffered as a result of nuclear testing.”

Phase two will focus on planting in order to improve the general landscaping of the sunken garden and make it a more pleasant outdoor space.

Councillor Cole has received cross-party support for the memorial, with fellow councillors Mohammed Sabir, John Fox and Judy Fox among those throwing their full weight behind her.

Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough has also backed the campaign:

Living close to Central Park, Mr Pakes is a frequent visitor to the sunken garden, which he describes as a “special place.”

He is confident the upgrade and new addition will make the park an even better place for people to come and reflect:

Speaking on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Mr Pakes said: “Over the coming weeks, we’re going to get this place done up and we’re going to make it an even more special place.”

Though there is, as yet, no formal date for the new memorial garden to open, Councillor Cole is confident Peterborough residents will not have to wait very long to see and experience the revamped area.