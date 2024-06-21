Watch more of our videos on Shots!

City beats off competition from London and Cambridge

Peterborough has been named as the nation’s best city in which to work.

Short commute times, a high growth rate for small businesses and an award-winning university have all helped propel Peterborough to the top of the league of the best places in which you can work for a small business.

The rankings have been compiled by small business lender iwoca, and show Peterborough outperforming London, Norwich, Ipswich and Cambridge for the top spot.

Peterborough has been named in a new survey as the best city in the country in which to work for a small business

According to the new league table, Peterborough residents typically spend 17.23 minutes travelling between work and home, compared with 40 minutes for those living in Greater London.

The city also has the second-highest rate of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) growth in the country, with 19 per cent more small businesses in 2023 than in 2018.

This growth helped it rise 18 places this year, from 19th to first place.

And a welcome boost for the city was the opening of ARU Peterborough with a curriculum of courses designed to equip local people with the skills needed by local employers.

Other factors included Peterborough’s average hourly pay rate of £18.84 and average house prices of £232,500.

Second in the table is Preston while Norwich and Ipswich are placed fifth and 11th respectively and Cambridge ranks 25th, in its first appearance in iwoca’s Top 25.

Greater London comes in at 83rd place.

The rankings use a range of criteria that jobseekers look for including average wage, commute time, house price, job density and growth in the number of SMEs.

Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: "We are thrilled to see Peterborough recognized as the best city in Britain for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

"This accolade highlights the city's dynamic business environment and the tremendous opportunities it offers.

"The high rate of SME growth and the short commuting times make Peterborough an attractive location for both businesses and employees.

"It's also fantastic to see Cambridge making its first appearance in the Top 25, showcasing the diversity and strength of our region.

"These rankings underscore the critical role that small and medium-sized enterprises play in driving economic growth and employment in Cambridgeshire."