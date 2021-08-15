Peterborough musical projects fundraising for great causes

Your chance to join and help good causes.

Sing for Life, supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, will run alongside, but separately from, Men United in Song, which will be supporting Prostate Cancer UK.

Sing for Life will sign up around 40 local women - women just like you - to take part in a ten-week pop-up singing project, working towards a fantastic live performance event at The Cresset in November. You’ll learn to sing, meet new people, challenge yourself, perform live on stage and raise money for this much-loved local charity – what’s not to like?

Absolutely no previous singing experience is needed, just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go… it’s all about the journey!

William Prideaux, the project’s director, said: “So many people lack confidence or genuinely believe they can’t sing, but deep down just about everyone secretly has a favourite karaoke number… we promise we’ll have you singing, and loving it, in no time.”

This year, for the second time, the project has a corporate sponsor – Hunt & Coombs Solicitors.

“We’re really thrilled to be able to support this exciting project,” says Anna Spriggs, Senior Partner at Hunt & Coombs. “Not only is it raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, a very special local charity which is already close to our hearts – it is also giving the women involved the opportunity to take on a new challenge. A number of our staff are planning to take part in the project, and we can’t wait to get started.”

The project kicks off with introduction sessions on Wednesday, September 1 (7-10pm), Thursday, September 2 (7-10pm) and Saturday, September 4 (2-5pm) when you can meet the team and some of the other women who’ll be taking part.

For more information about Sing for Life visit www.peterboroughsings.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 01733 425194.

Also launching in September, Men United in Song will sign up around 40 local men to take part in their own ten-week pop-up singing project, working towards a live performance at The Cresset in November.

Again, no previous singing experience is necessary, just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go.

“We were just a bunch of ordinary guys from all walks of life, most of us had never sung in a choir before and we sounded awesome,” says Paul from Yaxley. “This is something all men should try once in their lives and it’s raising money for a great cause too.”

“I was looking for a way to raise money for charity and the Men United in Song project popped up on my Facebook, so I thought “why not give it a go?” says Paul from Stanground.

“I’d never really sung before, but it didn’t matter… ten weeks, amazing people… when you’re standing on that stage performing to your family and friends and a packed audience, that alone is worth it! Then on top of that you think about how much money you’ve raised for a great charity at the same time… honestly, best thing you can ever do, just sign up.”

Men United in Song kicks off with introduction sessions on Wednesday, September 8 (7-10pm), Thursday, September 9 (7-10pm) or Saturday, September 11 (2-5pm) when you can meet the team and some of the other men who’ll be taking part.