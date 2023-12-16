Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery have won an excellence award for a stunning exhibition held in the city.

The museum, located in Priestgate has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence for Geological Education for its 2022 Extinction exhibition, acknowledging a geological topic that addresses the aims and objectives of the Geologists’ Association.

Dr. Haydon Bailey, Chairman of The Curry Committee of the Geologists’ Association presented the award at Peterborough Museum, on 11 December, and was joined by Cllr Judy Fox, Deputy Mayor of Peterborough and guests from Peterborough City Council, Buglife, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences and Natural England.

The presentation of the award at Peterborough museum

The Extinction exhibition was developed with funding from The Curry Fund - The Geologists’ Association, Arts Council England, and Forterra.

Glenys Wass, Heritage Collections and Museum Exhibitions Manager said: “We are delighted that Extinction has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence for Geological Education from the Geologists’ Association, Curry Fund.

"Extinction benefitted from the support of local and national environmental organisations enabling us to produce an informative and family friendly exhibition.

“The Museum’s permanent display in the Geology gallery has been reworked to include the Must Farm plesiosaur display, allowing continued access to this this engaging specimen, for general visitors and school groups alike.”

Extinction, was the Museum’s showcase exhibition of 2022. It ran from 9th July – 6th November 2022 and engaged with over 29,000 visitors.

The exhibition addressed this fascinating topic of extinction and journeyed through the demise of the dinosaurs and marine reptiles, death of the ice age mammoths and the impact of humans on the dodo. One of the highlights of the exhibition included the sensational Must Farm plesiosaur – a long- necked marine reptile, which can be dated back to 165 million years ago. With thanks to Forterra and volunteers, the museum were been able to excavate the specimen and proudly have it on display for the first time since its discovery in 2016.