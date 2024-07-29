Peterborough Museum kicks off ‘five weeks of fun’ summer hols programme
Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery has opened its ‘five weeks of fun’ summer schedule to the public.
The popular Priestgate venue says its packed calendar of child-friendly events, which will run from July 29 to August 31, will offer ‘something for everyone to enjoy’ this summer.
“The summer holidays offer a great opportunity for us to showcase what’s on at the museum and to provide low-cost and free activities for families to get involved with,” said the museum’s heritage engagement manager, Laura Hancock.
The museum got the ball rolling with a Summer Fun Day on Saturday (July 27).
Along with craft stalls and have-a-go games, the free event laid-on storytelling sessions and the Peterborough Libraries & Archives Bunny Bus for visitors of all ages to enjoy.
From today (Monday July 29), the museum will be running an array of activity sessions, six days of the week. This schedule will include:
Make-a-sword Mondays: craft-lovers get to make a Bronze Age sword, aided by an expert sword-fighter.
Trainspotter Tuesdays: budding trainspotters get to build binoculars and follow a trainspotting trail.
Underwater Wednesdays: fossil fans get to discover the real ‘monsters of the sea’ who lived in Peterborough millions of years ago, see real fossils, and meet a legendary fossil hunter.
Tiny Tot Thursdays: messy/sensory play sessions for pre-schoolers in the mornings, followed by soft play sessions in the afternoons.
Free Fridays: free weekly drop-in activities to include:
August 2 and 9 - Recycling-themed challenge. Visitors follow a trail around some (rather surprising) examples of recycling within the Museum's displays, then get to take part in a challenge designed to inspire people to reduce, reuse and recycle.
August 16 – Curious Adventures in Colour and Light. Get artistic at activity tables by exploring an artist’s response to the amazing scientific principles of colour, light and the science of seeing.
August 23 and 30 – Archaeology-based activities. Object handling and craft sessions for budding Lara Crofts, Indiana Jones’s and Dora the Explorers.
Sword School Saturdays: family-friendly workshops with child-safe swords.designed to hone swordplay and martial arts skills.
Laura suggested some events are likely to be very popular
“Pre-booking is recommended for some of these activities,” she cautioned.
Visit peterboroughmuseum.org.uk for precise timings and prices.