Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Packed schedule of fun events and activities gets underway at leading city landmark

Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery has opened its ‘five weeks of fun’ summer schedule to the public.

The popular Priestgate venue says its packed calendar of child-friendly events, which will run from July 29 to August 31, will offer ‘something for everyone to enjoy’ this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The summer holidays offer a great opportunity for us to showcase what’s on at the museum and to provide low-cost and free activities for families to get involved with,” said the museum’s heritage engagement manager, Laura Hancock.

Peterborough Museum's 'five weeks of fun' programme follows its successful fun day held on Saturday, July 27.

The museum got the ball rolling with a Summer Fun Day on Saturday (July 27).

Along with craft stalls and have-a-go games, the free event laid-on storytelling sessions and the Peterborough Libraries & Archives Bunny Bus for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

From today (Monday July 29), the museum will be running an array of activity sessions, six days of the week. This schedule will include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make-a-sword Mondays: craft-lovers get to make a Bronze Age sword, aided by an expert sword-fighter.

Along with the 'five weeks of fun' programme, families will also have the chance to explore the museum's excellent collections, which span over 150 million years of Peterborough’sfascinating history.

Trainspotter Tuesdays: budding trainspotters get to build binoculars and follow a trainspotting trail.

Underwater Wednesdays: fossil fans get to discover the real ‘monsters of the sea’ who lived in Peterborough millions of years ago, see real fossils, and meet a legendary fossil hunter.

Tiny Tot Thursdays: messy/sensory play sessions for pre-schoolers in the mornings, followed by soft play sessions in the afternoons.

Free Fridays: free weekly drop-in activities to include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inga Nisala and her son Sebastian hunt for treasure at Peterborough Museum

August 2 and 9 - Recycling-themed challenge. Visitors follow a trail around some (rather surprising) examples of recycling within the Museum's displays, then get to take part in a challenge designed to inspire people to reduce, reuse and recycle.

August 16 – Curious Adventures in Colour and Light. Get artistic at activity tables by exploring an artist’s response to the amazing scientific principles of colour, light and the science of seeing.

August 23 and 30 – Archaeology-based activities. Object handling and craft sessions for budding Lara Crofts, Indiana Jones’s and Dora the Explorers.

Sword School Saturdays: family-friendly workshops with child-safe swords.designed to hone swordplay and martial arts skills.

Laura suggested some events are likely to be very popular

“Pre-booking is recommended for some of these activities,” she cautioned.