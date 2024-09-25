Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More than 30,000 people have seen the free ‘Must Farm, a Bronze Age settlement’ exhibition so far

One of Peterborough Museum’s recent exhibitions has proved so popular that its run is going to be extended.

Must Farm, a Bronze Age settlement has welcomed more than 30,000 visitors since it opened at the revered Priestgate venue in April this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aided by Historic England, the exhibition – which is free – will now run until October 12.

Peterborough Museum will be extending the 'Must Farm, a Bronze Age settlement' exhibition until October 12.

Organisers say the incredible response means Must Farm, a Bronze Age settlement as been the museum’s most popular exhibition in terms of visitor numbers for more than eight years

Heritage manager Sarah Wilson said she and her colleagues have been bowled over by the public response.

“Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery’s team is delighted that it has been well received by visitors, many of whom have travelled from across the UK to see it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition tells the extraordinary story of a Late Bronze Age site in the Fens known as Must Farm. The settlement produced the largest collection of everyday Bronze Age artefacts discovered in the UK, earning it the title ‘Britain’s Pompeii’.

Peterborough Museum's heritage manager, Sarah Wilson, believes the Must Farm exhibition has "captured people's imaginations" because it is "so unique."

Ms Wilson described the opportunity to present the Must Farm archive to the public as a “huge privilege,” and said her team was pleased that even more people will now get the chance to see everything the exhibition has to offer:

“With Historic England’s support, the exhibition’s run will be extended enabling countless more people to get up close with these remarkable objects,” she confirmed.

Tony Calladine, East regional director of Historic England offered his insight into why the exhibition has been such a big hit with the public:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An illustration of how the Fenland settlement of Must Farm may have looked around 3,000 years ago

“The Must Farm exhibition offers a tangible insight into life over 3,000 years ago,” he said.

“Seeing objects that were used for cooking and everyday home life so long ago stirs the imagination and brings communities from the past closer to us today.”

Ms Wilson, was even more concise in what it is about Must Farm, a Bronze Age settlement that has resonated with so many people:

“The exhibition has captured people’s imagination,” she said.

“It is so unique.”

Must Farm, a Bronze Age settlement will be on display until October 12. Entry to the exhibition is free.