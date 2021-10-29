Peterborough Museum celebrates Cafe Manager earning Fairtrade status

Kerry Green (Cafe Manager at Peterborough Museum) receiving her Fairtrade cafe status from Peterborough Fairtrade City Steering group.

Peterborough city cafes are celebrating Fairtrade certification, as they use Fairtrade products which support workers in developing countries. Peterborough’s Fairtrade City Steering group organised a café crawl to see which locations met the criteria to be Fairtrade outlets. To receive Fairtrade certification venues must offer at least four Fairtrade products, which are independently guaranteed to be ethical, assuring fair pay and conditions for farmers and workers.

Kerry Green, Manager of City Culture’s Georgian Cafe at Peterborough Museum in Priestgate said “We’re always doing things that are good to do - and that make our cafe more appealing to more people in Peterborough. That’s why we’ve switched to Fairtrade tea, coffee and sugar. Fairtrade is such a nice thing to shout about.”

City Culture’s Georgian Cafe at Peterborough Museum is now pinned on the local online map, where residents can search for Fairtrade certified outlets.

The volunteers affirmed Fairtrade commitments at Greggs and Starbucks in the city centre and encouraged other city centre venues to become Fairtrade outlets.