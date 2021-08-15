Peterborough mural begins to re-emerge - as these photos show

Work is continuing on the Link Road mural following initial restoration work by Hirst Conservation. A team of local artists are starting to restore the mural back to its original vibrancy.

The mural was original designed and painted by artist Francis Gomila in 1982 when he was the ‘Town Artist’ at Peterborough Development Corporation. Painted on the side of a house, it depicts a mirrored street scene of Link Road and Gladstone Street, featuring people from

the area who lived there at the time.

Community arts programme Peterborough Presents was awarded a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help restore the mural, with additional funding from Peterborough City Council. They have been working closely with Community First, Gladstone Connect and the city archives to coordinate the project.

Led by Street Arts Hire the artists team includes Stuart Payn; Tony Nero; Amanda Rigby and Jason Duckmanton of Paper Rhino and Katie Scott.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, Programme Director of Peterborough Presents, said: “It is brilliant to see this mural come back to life again. It’s an epic job. The community in the area have been amazing, offering the artists food and cups of tea to keep them going. We’ve had such a positive response to the project”.

Red 7 Productions are creating a short documentary film about the process which Peterborough Presents hopes to premiere at an exhibition about Millfield at City Museum in November.

For more details you can follow progress on peterboroughpresents.org/millfieldlink or follow them on facebook at Peterborough Presents.

