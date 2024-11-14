Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Consultation ends on November 20

Bus users in Peterborough are being urged not to miss a chance to voice their concerns about public transport services in the city.

Passengers are being warned they have just six days before public consultation ends on new county-wide proposals for bus services.

The call comes from the city’s MPs – Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling – as the November 20 deadline for consultation looms.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, above and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling are urging residents to make most of an opportunity to have their say on bus services of the future.

The consultation, run by the Labour-led Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), is an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns and needs for future bus services across the region.

Bus franchising brings local bus services back under public control, removing them from purely private ownership.

Through this model, the CPCA becomes a franchising authority and plans routes, sets fares, and schedules services, while operators bid competitively to run these services.

The MPs say that this approach aims to create a fully integrated transport network that puts community needs first.

Both MPS say the public has a critical role in building a bus system that is accessible to all, especially in rural areas where transport options are currently limited, affecting access to schools, jobs, healthcare, and daily essentials.

Mr Carling said: “Bus franchising opens up a unique chance to shape services that meet the real needs of both our urban and rural communities.

“For towns like Ramsey and villages such as Wittering, where current bus services are sparse or infrequent, franchising could bring essential improvements, ensuring that reliable transport isn’t limited to more populated areas.”

Mr Pakes said: “This consultation is the public’s chance to influence the future of our region’s transport.

"A robust and inclusive bus network can transform travel across Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, and each person's input will help tailor the service to our community's needs."

The MPs praised the Combined Authority’s move to subsidise key routes and collaborate with operators to support essential services in preparation for franchising.

They said: “We’re optimistic that these initial measures, combined with the Government’s anticipated Better Buses Bill, will bring about a bus system that provides fair, equitable service coverage throughout the region.”