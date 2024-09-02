Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Minister invited on fact-finding visit to city

​Government ministers have been reminded of the key role to be played by Peterborough in driving the economic growth of the county.

​The alarm has been sounded after the government’s housing and planning minister announced a ‘reset’ of its relationship with Cambridge in a bid to remove barriers to the development of essential housing and laboratory space.

Minister Matthew Pennycook says that Greater Cambridge has a ‘vital role to play’ in the Government’s mission to kickstart economic growth.

From left, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling

But now Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling have written to ministers highlighting the need for the Government to use the ‘twin engines of growth’ in Peterborough and Cambridge to boost prosperity in the region.

And they have invited Mr Pennycook to join them on a fact-finding visit to Peterborough.

They say that only by supporting infrastructure in both Cambridge and Peterborough, which has ambitious plans for a Station Quarter development, a new Community Diagnostic Centre, and the expansion of ARU Peterborough, including the creation of an Energy Transition Centre, will the Government be able to achieve its economic growth goals.

Mr Pakes said: “Peterborough can be the engine room for growth in the region helping to transform our city, bring in new jobs and create new opportunities for the next generation.”

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “Peterborough is one of the UK’s fastest growing cities and will be integral to our country’s future economic success."

Mr Pakes and Mr Carling state in a letter to Mr Pennycook: “We welcome the new spirit of partnership that the new government has signalled, alongside the desire to reset relationships between central government and local partners.

“If Greater Cambridge is to be key to the government’s ambition to kickstart economic growth, it also needs a broader vision encompassing the wider Combined Authority area, including Peterborough.

“The story of unequal growth across Cambridgeshire is as important as the mixed opportunities within Cambridge.

We know that the mission of this Labour government is to transform the life opportunities of people in places like Peterborough.

”The twin engines of growth in Peterborough and Cambridge are complementary and necessary if we are to achieve our mission.

"This will need communities and industries across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to work together to deliver high-quality growth, better educational opportunities and a strong skills agenda that powers regional and national renewal.

And they add: “We would be delighted to welcome you on a visit to Peterborough and facilitate meeting with local industries to hear more about how Peterborough can work in synergy with Greater Cambridge to pioneer the government’s growth agenda.”