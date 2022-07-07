Peterborough’s MPs were today remaining tight-lipped as expectations grow that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will resign today.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow and North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara had not responded to requests for a reaction as a slew of Government ministers announced their resignations yesterday and this morning.

It is understood that Mr Johnson will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is appointed, which is expected to be in time for the Conservative Party conference at the beginning of October.

He agreed to stand down this morning, and it is expected a formal announcement will be made later today, following more than 50 resignations from his Government in the last two days.

A Number 10 source said it is understood the PM has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

Mr Johnson’s imminent departure comes just five weeks after he won a confidence vote of Conservative MPs when 211 MPs voted for him but 148 – 41 per cent – voted to get rid of him.

Two days ago, the Government was rocked when Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignations.

Their departures were followed by the resignations of more than 50 Tory MPs who quit their Government positions in a time period of less than 48 hours.