Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is seeking backing for a new law to ensure tougher action is taken to tackle fly-tippers.

He is piloting a new bill that will make it compulsory for people who advertise waste removal services to obtain and display a valid waste transfer licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He says it will close a loophole that allows fly-tippers to advertise ‘criminality’ online.

An example of fly-tipping in Peterborough that has gone for years. This was Newborough Road in 2021.

Introducing his Disposal of Waste (Advertising and Penalty Provision) Bill, Mr Bristow told MPs: “On the internet, I would find hundreds of services that would take my rubbish away for me, but how do I know where it is actually going?

"Who is to say that the company I have paid to dispose of my waste will not just drive five minutes down the road and dump it in a field?

"The problem is that consumers do not always know who is qualified to do what.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This can lead to non-registered companies operating illegally and dumping household goods.”

The bill will also make it mandatory for local authorities to issue fines in cases where the evidence for fly-tipping is clear on both public and private land.

His action comes amid growing anger over the amount of fly tipping that is blighting many areas of Peterborough.

One lay-by, on the westbound carriageway of the A47 near Eye, has been branded as the city’s worst grot spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bristow said: “Fly-tipping is one of the country’s most despised crimes.

"This bill will target mindless criminals who turn our neighbourhoods into dumping grounds.

"We’re going to close loopholes that allow them to advertise their criminality online and we’re going to force local authorities to find perpetrators on both public and private land.

"We need a zero-tolerance approach to his scourge.”

Martin Montague, of campaign group Clear Waste, said: “Fly-tipping stands as one of the most despised crimes in our nation, with over a million reported incidents annually and clean up costs soaring above £400 million per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The environmental impact is dire, and countless communities suffer as a consequence. This bill targets two crucial amendments that could drastically curb fly-tipping and impede the operations of criminal elements within this sector.”