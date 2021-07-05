Peterborough MP makes plea to save city care home from closure

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow. EMN-200721-155726001

The city MP says it is a shame that Florence House, in Park Road, is planning to close its doors.

In a letter to bosses of the home, he states: “It’s come to my attention that Florence House is to close.

“This would be a great shame for the residents, staff and for Peterborough

“I wonder if there is anything I could do or say that might make you reconsider this decision?

He adds: “I know that it has been a very difficult time for care homes in Peterborough and all across the country.

“Sadly, a number of residents died with COVID at Florence House, which has been distressing for staff and relatives.

“It has also put a strain on the long-term viability of the home.”

Florence House is run by the national charity Pilgrims’ Friend Society and has 20 rooms and employs 20 staff. The society operates care homes across the UK, including Plymouth, Leicester and Harrogate,

It is understood a consultation period has begun with staff about the plans.

In the letter to Stephen Hammersley, chief executive of the Pilgrims’ Friend Society, Mr Bristow says the home is highly regarded by Peterborough residents.

He states: “During my time as the local Member of Parliament, I have heard many good things about Florence House.

“It is a caring and loving home for those who require assistance, and who have dementia.

“Moreover, it is also the only home within 50 miles that has a Christian ethos.

“This is obviously of great importance and comfort for practicing Christians, and families, who choose Florence House for their home.

“This is something I attach huge importance to.”

Mr Bristow also warns that the closure of the home would mean the loss of jobs for people working in the hard-hit care sector.

He states: “Florence House also provides valuable employment to long-standing carers and team members.

“Losing their jobs as we come out of a pandemic would be especially hard.

“Health and social care workers have been uniquely important in the fight against COVID.

“Many have had to deal with a great deal of trauma, distress and anxiety.

“I know this has been the case at Florence House with staff devastated at losing residents to the virus.

“It seems so wrong that they now might lose their jobs; especially after sacrificing so much.”

Outlining measures to help save the home, he adds: “I am confident that with the right fundraising and marketing strategy there is a bright future ahead for Florence House.

“I would be willing to work hard to save Florence House, as I would any well-regarded care/residential home in Peterborough.

“Perhaps I could support marketing, awareness and fundraising efforts in a drive to find more residents?

“I know that we can achieve a strong and secure financial position for the care home here in Peterborough.