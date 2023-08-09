Peterborough MP gets his running shoes on for Great Eastern Run - as more sign up for half marathon

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow will put on his running shoes to tackle the Great Eastern Run this year – as more are preparing for the challenge of taking on the 13 mile course.

Mr Bristow will be raising money for The Light Project, a Peterborough charity that helps support homeless people in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The work this charity does helping rough sleepers and others in our city is inspiring – and shows how we can transform lives permanently and for the better. There is so much love and good in our city.

MP Paul Bristow will run to raise money for the Light Project

“The support provided at the Garden House change lives. But it depends on voluntary donations. I want to see them go on delivering their projects and helping support those who need it the most.

“So I’m taking on the challenge of the Great Eastern Run. I’m joining some of the team from Light Project Peterborough who are also running. I have done a few 10ks but this will be the furthest I have ran. I am sure I can do it for this great cause,

“I’ve got a fundraising target of £1,000 so I hope that you can donate generously to this very worthy cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support provided at the Garden House change lives. But it depends on voluntary donations. I want to see them go on delivering their projects and helping support those who need it the most.

Richard Ostler is raising money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

“So I’m taking on the challenge of the Great Eastern Run. I’m joining some of the team from Light Project Peterborough who are also running. I have done a few 10ks but this will be the furthest I have ran. I am sure I can do it for this great cause,

“I’ve got a fundraising target of £1,000 so I hope that you can donate generously to this very worthy cause.”

Steven Pettican, CEO of Light Project Peterborough said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a challenge and will help a good cause. So many in the community are supporting us by running or by donating, and these donations will help us continue with our life changing work in the city that we all love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To sponsor Mr Bristow, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-bristow17

Runner taking part to thank Thorpe Hall Hospice staff

Others are also preparing to take on the half marathon challenge.

Richard Ostler, whose father was cared for by Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in May of this year, is taking part in the run, after being inspired by the level of care and kindness that his father received. He set himself an initial fundraising target of £600 for Sue Ryder and has already exceeded this.

You can sponsor Richard at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richardostler

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said: “The care there was exceptional, it was so different from anywhere else. It was peaceful, friendly, and welcoming. The thing that really struck me was the time staff had to be with Dad and us as a family. They listened without judgement.

"The environment was beautiful, with a view out onto the garden. We could even take Dad’s dog in to sit with him. It really made a difference.”

The charity is now appealing for more runners to sign up to take part.

Anyone interested should visit https://www.sueryder.org/support-us/fundraise/events/great-eastern-run-2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Hall, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, commented “We are delighted that Richard is running the Great Eastern Run for Sue Ryder, to allow our care teams to continue to care for those in their last days. We are heavily dependent on fundraisers like this to keep on providing our care and would encourage anyone to take part for a brilliant cause.”

What is the Great Eastern Run?

The run takes place on Sunday, October 15.

This year, the event has a different route, taking runners past the Cathedral.