Peterborough MP calls for early 'make do and mend' solution after closure of bridges at Cuckoos Hollow
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for an urgent solution for hundreds of residents inconvenienced by the sudden closure of three bridges at Cuckoos Hollow.
His demand follows the decision by Peterborough City Council to shut three public bridges across water at the nature reserve after inspections revealed the structures to be deteriorating faster than expected.
The decision to close the bridges was announced on January 5 and the structures were barred to the public three days later. The council says the bridges will be closed for the foreseeable future and public safety is paramount,
Now Mr Bristow has called for an urgent meeting with council chief executive Matt Gladstone to discuss a range of possible solutions.
Mr Bristow said: “We need to take a make do and mend approach to this at the earliest opportunity.
"New bridges are of course needed but residents need to be able to cross now.
“It leaves so many people unnecessarily isolated.”
His plea comes in a letter to the council in which Mr Bristow states: “I can’t understand how one day these bridges were safe and by the very next day they are deemed unsafe, meaning every time residents used the bridge previously, they were put at risk.
“There was no warning or consultation with the public on this either which is regrettable.
He adds: “This is obviously a massive inconvenience to residents and effectively cuts off many people with mobility issues.
"It also prevents dog walkers and others from using the reserve at all.”