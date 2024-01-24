Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for an urgent solution for hundreds of residents inconvenienced by the sudden closure of three bridges at Cuckoos Hollow.

His demand follows the decision by Peterborough City Council to shut three public bridges across water at the nature reserve after inspections revealed the structures to be deteriorating faster than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decision to close the bridges was announced on January 5 and the structures were barred to the public three days later. The council says the bridges will be closed for the foreseeable future and public safety is paramount,

One of the closed bridges at Cuckoos Hollow in Peterborough. Inset, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow

Now Mr Bristow has called for an urgent meeting with council chief executive Matt Gladstone to discuss a range of possible solutions.

Mr Bristow said: “We need to take a make do and mend approach to this at the earliest opportunity.

"New bridges are of course needed but residents need to be able to cross now.

“It leaves so many people unnecessarily isolated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His plea comes in a letter to the council in which Mr Bristow states: “I can’t understand how one day these bridges were safe and by the very next day they are deemed unsafe, meaning every time residents used the bridge previously, they were put at risk.

“There was no warning or consultation with the public on this either which is regrettable.

He adds: “This is obviously a massive inconvenience to residents and effectively cuts off many people with mobility issues.