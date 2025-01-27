Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Services being held in Peterborough and across the world to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes signed the Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment this week, as part of tributes to those impacted by the Holocaust.

Today (January 27) is Holocaust Memorial Day, when the world the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation in 1945. Across the UK – and internationally– people will come together to remember the Holocaust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pakes signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, and in doing so committed to marking Holocaust Memorial Day- honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Andrew Pakes signs the Holocaust Educational Trust Book of Commitment

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘For a Better Future’.

Mr Pakes said: “Holocaust Memorial Day this year marks 80 years since the liberation of the infamous former Nazi concentration and death camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau, in 1945. Today presents an important opportunity for people from Peterborough to reflect on the darkest times of European history. I pledge to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust and speak out against all forms of antisemitism, which in recent months has risen exponentially and which needs to be tackled head on.”

On Holocaust Memorial Day the world also remembers and pays tribute to all of those persecuted by the Nazis, including Roma and Sinti people, disabled people, gay men, political opponents to the Nazis and others. Those affected by genocide since, in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur are also remembered on the day.