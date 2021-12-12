Peterborough MP and Peterborough City Council commit to repairing facilities torched in arson attack.

Stuart Cave met with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow to discuss what can be done for the facilities.

The blaze started in the early hours of Monday morning and gutted much of the building and damaged the roof.

A city council spokesman said talks are taking place with insurers to get repair work started as soon as possible.The buildings, which are used by Peterborough City football club and other organisations, were devastated to see the aftermath which left them with no equipment or facilities.

Stuart Cave, the Chair of Peterborough City FC, had spent hours renovating the changing rooms and purchasing sports equipment which were sadly lost to the blaze. The community rallied behind Stuart, who ‘couldn’t believe’ the damage that was caused in the deliberate arson attack, by setting up a fundraiser to replace the contents that were lost. Stuart said: “I can’t keep up with the messages of support and help from local people. The support from supporters of other football clubs have been amazing too. We’re turning a negative into a positive. I’ve done a lot of work in Peterborough for football and it’s really hit me how much of an effect I’ve had on people and the messages of support that have come from friends and clubs has been brilliant. “We will be looking to improve the area working with Andy at the Peterborough Lions rugby club, they’ve been amazing. as well as the Bretton Project, residents and Bretton Parish Council to build a community hub that can be used all year round. We’re still not sure if the contents are insured though, it doesn’t look as if they are.”

Stuart Cave, MP Paul Bristow and Cllr Nigel Simons committed to repairing the facility.

Peterborough MP, Paul Bristow met with Stuart to see for himself the damages to the facilities. Stuart even suggested a Peterborough MP vs Peterborough City FC fundraising football match. Stuart said: “Paul loves my idea and apparently he has 6-7 players already! The MP’s match will be going ahead in June or July at Bretton Park with the help of Peterborough City Council and Paul Bristow.”

MP for Peterborough, Paul Bristow said: “To hear about and see for myself the damage caused by the arson attack was appalling. This was mindless destruction.

“But from the ashes, the changing rooms and facilities will be repaired and improved by the City Council.

“The community spirit in Bretton is strong with hundreds already raised to replace damaged kit, football and nets. I’ve not played football for a few years but I want to do what I can. I will field a team of MPs and Peterborough notables in a fundraising match against Peterborough City. This will help raise funds for the club. Bring it on!”