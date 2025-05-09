Peterborough MP and Bishop of East Anglia welcome election of Pope Leo XIV

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has expressed his congratulations to the newly elected Pope Leo XIV.

The American Cardinal Robert Prevost was announced as new leader of the Catholic Church to thousands of people gathered outside the Vatican in St Peter’s Square just after white smoke emerged from the Sistine Chapel on Thursday.

In a social media post, Mr Pakes said faith and community mattered more than ever in a divided world.

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV

He said: “Congratulations to US Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV.

"As the Catholic family across the world comes together to share in this news, we all pray for peace and goodwill to all of humanity.

He added: "This is an uncertain world in which faith and community now matter more than ever.

"I extend my best wishes to Catholic friends in Peterborough and across the country.”

The Bishop of East Anglia Bishop Peter Collins also welcomed the election of the new Pope.

Bishop Peter, in a statement from the diocese, said: “We join the global Catholic community in giving heartfelt thanks to God for the election of Pope Leo XIV., born Robert Francis Prevost, the 267th Bishop of Rome.

"We offer our deepest prayers and steadfast support as he begins his Petrine ministry, asking the Holy Spirit to guide him with wisdom, strength, and peace.

"His election brings fresh hope, especially for those on the margins, and reaffirms the Church’s commitment to dialogue, justice, and evangelisation.

“On behalf of the clergy, religious, and lay faithful of the Diocese of East Anglia, we extend our most fervent prayers for Pope Leo XIV.”