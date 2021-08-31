Peterborough mosques to take on police and council in charity cricket challenge
A charity cricket match will pit the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council against a team of Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire police workers.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:43 pm
The match will take place on Saturday, and will be raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK, and is an annual summer match up.
This year the event will take start at 10.30am at Central Park, and is being sponsored by Cricket East, who are making all arrangements for equipment and umpiring.
All residents are invited to come and watch and raise money for charity - and see who will lift the beautiful trophy at the end of the match.
Refreshments will be available for a charity donation.