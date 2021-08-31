Peterborough mosques to take on police and council in charity cricket challenge

Mosque batsman Mohammed Mavani in 2019 EMN-190831-181301009

The match will take place on Saturday, and will be raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK, and is an annual summer match up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the event will take start at 10.30am at Central Park, and is being sponsored by Cricket East, who are making all arrangements for equipment and umpiring.

All residents are invited to come and watch and raise money for charity - and see who will lift the beautiful trophy at the end of the match.