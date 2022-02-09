Peterborough mosque raises £4000 for Afghanistan appeal

Chairman of Faizan e Madinah Abdul Choudhuri presenting the cheque to chairman of Al Mustifa Welfare Trust- (on right) - also present in photo are Whajid Hussain - news paper columnist of Daily Jang, Imam Muhammad Nawaz Hazarvi and Zeshan Ahmed.

The funds have been raised by the community of Faizan e Madinah mosque, on Gladstone Street, and will go towards supporting the appeal run by the Al Mustifa Welfare Trust.

The organisation is raising money to support people in the country that is experiencing the worst famine it has seen in the last 27 years, along with significant political instability due to the Taliban takeover last year, the effects of decades of conflict and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 22 million people are currently though to be going hungry and it is estimated by the UN that just two percent of the Afghan population are getting enough food now that foreign aid has dried up.