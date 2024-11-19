Peterborough Mosque celebrates birth of Prophet Muhammad with toy donation to children's ward at city hospital

By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Nov 2024, 11:17 GMT
Members of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque raised hundreds of pounds for the cause

Children receiving treatment at Peterborough City Hospital have been given an early festive boost – after hundreds of toys were donated to the Amazon Ward by a Peterborough Mosque.

Members of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque delivered hundreds of children’s toys to the hospital in time for Christmas.

The money raised to buy the toys was all collected during the Islamic Month of Rabi-ul-Awwul which is the month Muslims commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

With Christmas approaching soon, the gesture was welcomed by the Amazon children’s ward who conveyed their gratitude to the Mosque and all those involved in raising the funds.

