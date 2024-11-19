Peterborough Mosque celebrates birth of Prophet Muhammad with toy donation to children's ward at city hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Members of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque raised hundreds of pounds for the cause

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children receiving treatment at Peterborough City Hospital have been given an early festive boost – after hundreds of toys were donated to the Amazon Ward by a Peterborough Mosque.

Members of Faizan-e-Madina Mosque delivered hundreds of children’s toys to the hospital in time for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised to buy the toys was all collected during the Islamic Month of Rabi-ul-Awwul which is the month Muslims commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

With Christmas approaching soon, the gesture was welcomed by the Amazon children’s ward who conveyed their gratitude to the Mosque and all those involved in raising the funds.