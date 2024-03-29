The National Memorial Arboretum will be hosting a large-scale D-Day Service of Remembrance organised by the Royal British Legion at 2pm on June 6 (image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

One of Peterborough’s most active military veterans’ associations is inviting local residents with military links to join them in marking D-Day this year.

Supporting Peterborough Veterans (SPV) has organised a coach trip to the National Memorial Arboretum, which will be hosting a large-scale Service of Remembrance organised by the Royal British Legion at 2pm.

Councillor John Fox runs SPV with his wife Judy and their colleagues Trevor Mills, Christine Fovargue and Bryan Tyler.

The councillor said SPV would be proud to take any Peterborough armed forces veterans and their partners to the National Arboretum with them on June 6.

Serving members of the armed forces, reservists and anyone else who has – or had – a connection with the D-Day veterans who stormed the Normandy beaches on that fateful day in 1944 are also more than welcome to come along.

Cllr Fox explained how the trip will work:

“Supporting Peterborough Veterans will be paying for the coach,” he said, “but we will require £26.50 paid by each person who wishes to attend the trip and participate in a meal.”

With so many Normandy heroes now passed on, this year's commemorations are likely to be more poignant than ever for those D-Day veterans who remain (image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The councillor – who served as a radio operator in the Royal Navy for over a decade – was quick to offer a military-style assessment of the dining situation:

“You will be able to pay the money for the meal on the day,” he noted, adding, “so bring cash - and no excuses.”

As an evolving, maturing woodland landscape featuring 25,000 trees and a large collection of over 400 memorials, the National Arboretum is a fitting place to remember such a historically significant event.

The 150-acre site is a living, growing tribute to those who have served – and who continue to serve – the nation.

Away from the ceremony, visitors will get the chance to watch a moving film produced by the Royal British Legion, and take a nostalgic trip back in time to see what life was like on the homefront courtesy of the ‘1944 – What’s Your Connection’ exhibition.