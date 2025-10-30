Peterborough Methodist chapel conversion plans withdrawn after parking concerns

Plans to convert a Methodist chapel near Peterborough into three new homes have been withdrawn.

CAMPA Portfolio Ltd submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council on September 15 to change the use of Ailsworth Methodist Church on Main Street.

According to planning documents, the proposal would have involved the conversion of the chapel into three ‘high-spec’ residential units aimed at young professionals or retirees looking for low maintenance properties.

The original chapel was built in 1860 and held its last service in 2021 before going up for sale.

Ailsworth Methodist Church, Main Street, Ailsworth Photo: Google

Ailsworth Parish Council was among the interested parties that objected to the plans, citing concerns with a lack of parking and over-development of the site.

The local highway authority also objected due to poor parking facilities in the proposals, as well as inadequate access to the site.

Planning documents from the applicant argued that the development would “contribute positively to the character and distinctiveness” of the area by re-purposing a building no longer suited to its original use.

It added that key refurbishment works would have been carried out to increase the buildings lifespan, such as re-pointing and replacement windows and doors.

CAMPA Portfolio Ltd withdrew the planning application on October 28.