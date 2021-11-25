Peterborough men explain why they are speaking out about violence against women

Cllr John Howard (left) and Adrian Chapman are now ambassadors for White Ribbon.

Several ambassadors with leading charity White Ribbon have explained why they signed up to the voluntary role which sees them speak out in their communities, workplaces and among their friends.

Although anyone can be a victim of domestic abuse, the vast majority of incidents are perpetrated by men against women.

Across England and Wales, two women a week are killed by their current or ex-partners, making the work of organisations such as White Ribbon so important in challenging abusive behaviours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today is White Ribbon Day (November 25), and White Ribbon ambassadors for both Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council have explained why they were so determined to get involved with the movement.

Peterborough City Council ambassador, Joel Lamy said: “I signed up to become a White Ribbon ambassador because I believe men need to stand up and challenge behaviours which leave many thinking violence and abuse against women is acceptable.

“Sadly, we live in a society where far too many women are assaulted, abused and harassed, and until men make it clear that this is wrong nothing will ever change.”

The charity engages with men and boys to change the cultures that lead to male violence against women. Today is also International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Both councils are accredited with White Ribbon, which requires implementing action plans to support employees and signing up ambassadors to spread messages.

Cllr John Howard chose to become an ambassador in the wake of Sarah Everard.

He said: “After the murder of Sarah Everard I realise how much there is still to do and how it falls upon all of us to not only look at our own actions and behaviour, but also those around us.

“As an ambassador I want to impart this on everyone around me and make sure my family grow up in a safer and better environment that lives to the standards of White Ribbon UK.”

Cambridgeshire County Council ambassador, Adrian Chapman said: “Professionally, my responsibilities include leading community safety services and I see the harrowing, life-changing impacts of male violence against women and girls all too often.

“Becoming an ambassador means I have lots of additional opportunities to ensure violence against women is called out and that we do everything in our powers - as a public sector system and as a society - to end it.”

Boxing Futures co-founder Anthony York said: “I founded Boxing Futures with Andy Burley in 2013 to provide an alternative outlet to young people involved, or at risk of becoming involved, in the criminal justice system. Since then, the charity has evolved to working within a broader mental and physical wellbeing remit, using sport as a conduit to tackle additional issues such as inclusion, loneliness, social isolation, depression and anxiety.”

Advice and information for survivors of domestic abuse, as well as for friends and family that might be concerned about someone, can be found at www.cambsdasv.org.uk.