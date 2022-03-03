Peterborough mayor says thoughts and prayers with citizens of Ukrainian twin city

Peterborough and Vinnytsia were twinned more than 30 years ago in 1991, and as Ukraine remains under attack from Russia, Mayor of Peterborough, cllr Stephen Lane, has written to Serhil Morhunov, Mayor of Vinnytsia ‘in an act of friendship, solidarity and compassion.’

In his letter, cllr Allen writes:

Dear Mayor Morhunov

Ukranian gathering of support against the Russian invasion - at Cathedral Square. EMN-220227-132522009

We are writing to you as we, like the rest of the world, are waking up to the images of military action against your country.

We reach out to you now in an act of friendship, solidarity and compassion.

We have enjoyed a very special friendship with your city for over 30 years since our formal twinning began in 1991, and this means you are always in our thoughts, but even more so just now.

Peterborough has become the home of many Ukrainian nationals over that time, as well as to people from countries surrounding Ukraine and right across central and Eastern Europe. They have been warmly welcomed here, and have added significantly to our culture, economy and social fabric. Many have brought expertise and skills in professions ranging from industry, healthcare and logistics, supporting our own residents and key public services. You should be proud of the contribution they are making to our society.

We cannot begin to imagine how challenging the situation must be for you and all of your residents, and hope that matters can be resolved swiftly and safely. When this point is reached we will reach out to you once more.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very challenging time.

With our very best wishes.

Cllr Stephen Lane

Ukranian residents in Peterborough have spoken of their terror at seeing what is happening in Ukraine, where many still have relatives and loved ones.