A former Hotpoint employee diagnosed with terminal asbestos cancer has spoken of his ‘relief’ after lawyers secured him a settlement regarding his illness.

David Sylvester, (78), from Peterborough, has mesothelioma, a cancer of the lining of the lungs most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos, often decades previously. He was diagnosed with the condition in 2020.

Following his diagnosis, David instructed asbestos-related disease experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how he could have come into contact with the hazardous material.

David Sylvester

David’s legal team have now secured a six-figure settlement after it was found his exposure happened during his employment with Hotpoint’s plant in Peterborough. David worked there from 1959 to 1995.

The settlement includes an agreement which means that David will also have access to specialist treatment and therapies he may need in the future.

David said: “The past few years have been incredibly difficult, learning that I had mesothelioma, although I am grateful that I am still able to carry on with my life without too much impact so far. I am really keen on amateur radio – a hobby that I plan to carry on with as long as I can.

“I try and remain as positive as possible but sometimes it’s difficult not to get upset by what has happened. While I know there is nothing that can change what I’m going through and I’m not sure what the future may hold for me, I’m grateful that settlement has been reached. Knowing that I’ll be taken care of is definitely one less thing for me and those close to me to worry about.

“In the meantime, I hope my story will make people aware of the dangers of asbestos and what the consequences can be.”

Sylvia Phillips, from Irwin Mitchell, said: “David’s diagnosis is yet another stark reminder of the terrible legacy left behind by asbestos and its widespread use, with many people falling ill several decades after the initial exposure has occurred.