Peterborough man who survived heart attack completes London Marathon for British Heart Foundation

Tony Comber with his medal for running the London Marathon.

Tony Comber (57) was one of the 350 British Heart Foundation Champions who took to the streets of London on Sunday (October 3) to conquer the Virgin Money London Marathon and raise funds for the charity’s life-saving research.

Tony was able to raise £2500 and took on the iconic challenge after having a heart attack when he was 44, 13 years ago.

Tony started running as part of his cardiac rehabilitation following his heart attack and after running a few half marathons, his daughter challenged him to complete the full 26.2 miles. He took on the London Marathon to give something back to the BHF, as he found that the BHF’s information and support helpful during his recovery.

After crossing the finish line, Tony, who completed the course in 3 hour and 46 minutes, said: “Taking part in the London Marathon was a huge challenge and an incredible experience. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s been a long wait to get to the start line and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved and the money I’ve raised for the British Heart Foundation.

“The atmosphere on the day was electric and I want to say thank you to all the amazing people on the side lines cheering me on, they really inspire you to keep going and put a smile on your face. Knowing that the money I have raised will help the British Heart Foundation raise vital funds for life saving research for people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases was also a huge motivator.”

Lizzie Moscardini, Events Manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Tony’s determination and courage in helping the British Heart Foundation raise life-saving funds for people living with heart and circulatory diseases.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to be back at this legendary event, cheering Tony and our other BHF runners on.

“It’s thanks to the commitment of people like Tony that the BHF has been able to continue to fund ground-breaking discoveries including pacemakers and genetic testing for inherited heart conditions that help transform lives.”

This is the first time since April 2019 that the event has taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and over 100 BHF Champions took part in the race virtually alongside the BHF runners who pounded 26.2 miles of the Capital’s streets.

The event comes as the BHF seeks to recover its income in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the charity saw its income cut in half, after nearly all its fundraising events were cancelled and its shops were forced to close for months on end. So far, BHF London Marathon runners have raised over £911,000 which will go towards improving the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart and circulatory diseases, which currently affect more than 7.6 million people in the UK.