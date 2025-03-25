Peterborough man who beat cancer as a teen to run London Marathon in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital

Corey was diagnosed with Leukaemia at the age of 13.

A Peterborough man is to take on the London Marathon in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Corey Foster (22) will be taking on the famous race to raise funds for the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity, who support the work of the hospital which played such a big part in his life.

At the age of 13, Corey was diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukaemia and had to undergo over two years of treatment before entering remission.

Doctors from Great Ormond Street were instrumental with designing a treatment plan alongside colleagues at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, who administered the treatment.

The condition left Corey deaf but he has since gone on to secures a job at Butlins, moving up from a red coat after three years to the performance team, which has seem him appears in a number of productions and pantomimes.

Corey is one of a number of staff taking on the challenge of London Marathon and, aside from pursuing his performing dreams, Corey has spent the last year training.

He now needs to raise £2,000 in order to take part and has raised over £800 so far.

In order to support, Corey’s cause, visit www.gofundme.com/f/london-marathon-butlins-gosh.

Corey said: “I am very proud to run the marathon for Butlins I feel very honoured to have been picked from a lot of other amazing applicants.

"I have a personal connection with Great Ormond Street. When I was 13, I was diagnosed with Acute Myloid Leukaemia, during this time they helped me with my treatment plan and gave me guidance, alongside Addenbrooke’s Hospital where I received my treatment during a very tough time!

"Every day, 619 children and young people from across the UK arrive. Every day, doctors and nurses battle the most complex illnesses, and the brightest minds come together to achieve pioneering medical breakthroughs.

"This extraordinary hospital has always depended on charitable support to give seriously ill children the best chance to fulfil their potential.”