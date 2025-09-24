Peterborough man completes epic mountain climbing charity challenge - with SEVEN summits of Snowdon in just 30 hours

Jack Clarke wanted to break the record for the most climbs of Snowdon in the time, and set off over the weekend – despite the dreadful Welsh weather closing in.

Jack was raising money for the “Let Them Have Their Voices” campaign, helping fund Alternative Augmentative Communication “talker” devices (speech software installed on an iPad) for children who can’t speak, and was carried out to mark his 30th birthday.

He had been inspired to raise money for the cause after meeting Peterborough youngster Joshua Harris (11) – better known as ‘The Joshie Man,’ who is non-verbal.

Jack spoke with Joshie’s dad, Dan, who is campaigning to raise money for Alternative Augmentative Communication (AAC) devices – or ‘talkers’ to be made available non-speaking autistic children.

He completed the challenge while wearing a 10kg weighted back-pack, Jack took over 112,000 steps during the challenge, achieving a final distance of 104km and a total of 7,093m ascended during the 30 hours - this is almost 80% of Mt Everest's elevation.

The challenge is part of Huel’s Limit Seeker Fund, launched for the brand’s 10th anniversary to back everyday people attempting extraordinary, world-first challenges that test the outer limits of human endurance. As one of ten Limit Seekers, Jack received tailored funding, unlimited Huel to fuel training and race-day nutrition, and guidance from Huel’s in-house nutrition team, alongside mentorship from ambassador Russ Cook (aka The Hardest Geezer) and Iain Ward (aka The King of Chemo).

Jack said, “Turning 30 felt like an opportune moment to mark the occasion with a challenge that actually matters. While I’m a Huel Limit Seeker, the real engine was Joshie and kids who, like him, only communicate with a talker. There were moments when I had to dig deep to keep going, but that’s when I thought about Joshie and kids like him. This wasn’t a solo effort, so I want to share this moment with a big thank you to my crew, everyone who donated and cheered. This helps more children have their voices, that’s the only result I care about.”

Jack raised more than £7,500 by completing the mission – and you can raise even more by visiting https://limitseekers.huel.com/fundraising/huel-nib-jackclarke

1 . Jack Clarke Jack was raising money to help families with non-verbal children Photo: Huel Photo Sales

2 . Jack Clarke Jack had to battle poor weather conditions on the trek Photo: Huel Photo Sales

3 . Jack Clarke Jack raised more than £7,000 for charity on the challenge Photo: Huel Photo Sales

4 . Jack Clarke Jack completed the climb seven times in 30 hours Photo: Huel Photo Sales