A man will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today after being charged with a total of 16 offences including burglaries and assaults in Peterborough over the course of six months.

Michael Reynolds, (38), was arrested by police in the car park of Asda in Rivergate, Peterborough, on Tuesday afternoon (10 May).

The offences he has been charged with date between December last year all the way up to Tuesday, May 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reynolds was arrested outside Asda in Rivergate on Tuesday this week

He has since been charged with nine counts of burglary with intent to steal relating to offences at:

Asda, in Rivergate, on 8 April and 9 May Newark Hotel, in Eastfield Road, on 17 and 30 April Burghley Square Club, in Burghley Road, on 13 and 29 April Buzz Bingo, in Lime Kiln Close, on 28 April Queensgate Hotel, in Fletton Avenue, on 18 January Embassy, in Broadway, on 19 December

Along with the burglary charges, he has also been charged with a total of five counts of assault on Asda employees, one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker, namely a police officer in the execution of their duty, and one count of being in possession of a class B drug – cannabis – all relating to allegations on 10 May.

Reynolds, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody to appear at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 12 May).