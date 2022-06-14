Peterborough man arrested after crashing suspected stolen vehicle into lamppost in Stanground

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a vehicle

By Adam Barker
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:22 am
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 10:25 am

A Peterborough man has been arrested after crashing a suspected stolen vehicle into a lamppost in Stanground.

Police were alerted of a suspected stolen vehicle in Peterborough at 3.44pm yesterday (June 13).

After a brief chase, the vehicle eventually came to a stop when the man crashed the silver Vauxhall into a lamppost in Daphne Grove, Cardea.

The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into a lamppost in Daphne Grove, Cardea

He was arrested and is in custody at Thorpe Wood police station, in Longthorpe.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were alerted by ANPR [Automatic Number Plate Recognition] at 3.44pm yesterday (13 June) to a suspected stolen vehicle travelling through Peterborough.

"After a brief pursuit the car came to a stop in Stanground where a 49-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a vehicle.

"He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”

