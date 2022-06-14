A Peterborough man has been arrested after crashing a suspected stolen vehicle into a lamppost in Stanground.
Police were alerted of a suspected stolen vehicle in Peterborough at 3.44pm yesterday (June 13).
After a brief chase, the vehicle eventually came to a stop when the man crashed the silver Vauxhall into a lamppost in Daphne Grove, Cardea.
He was arrested and is in custody at Thorpe Wood police station, in Longthorpe.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were alerted by ANPR [Automatic Number Plate Recognition] at 3.44pm yesterday (13 June) to a suspected stolen vehicle travelling through Peterborough.
"After a brief pursuit the car came to a stop in Stanground where a 49-year-old man, from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft of a vehicle.
"He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”