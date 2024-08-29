Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Daring duo will plummet thousands of feet together to raise money for Peterborough branch of Parkinson’s UK

A Peterborough man is preparing to make a skydive for charity next month - with his 83-year-old dad.

Chris Lamb, from Werrington, will be making the leap along with his octogenarian father, Alan, on September 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are hoping their aerial endeavours will help raise £750 for the Peterborough branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Werrington man Chris Lamb (inset) will be doing a charity skydive with his 'fearless' 83-year-old dad, Alan, next month.

The 57-year-old data consultant said the New England-based branch has provided essential support for his older sister, Sue McNally, who has lived with the neurodegenerative disorder for 30 years.

“It’s fabulous what they do to look after the welfare of the people that go [there],” he said. Chris believes his family’s experiences would have been far more challenging if they had not had the charity’s local support to call upon.

“[Parkinsons] is a very isolating illness,” he explained.

“Having that community locally, to be part of and to share your experiences, and to get the benefit of their wisdom - without that, I think she [Sue] would have really struggled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Lamb with daughter Sue McNally, who has been living with Parkinson's for 30 years.

Chris told the Peterborough Telegraph that he is “fearful” of the jump as motion sickness is “quite a serious problem” for him.

“I’m looking forward to it being over,” he shared.

“My dad keeps telling me that I have nothing to worry about but I don’t necessarily subscribe to that.”

Incredibly, this will be dad Alan’s SECOND skydive as an octogenarian. The heroic 83-year-old – who Chris describes as “fearless” – undertook his first leap three years ago when he had just entered his eighth decade.

Alan has also completed a 400ft abseil down the Northampton Lift Tower, and undertaken numerous charity walks over the past three decades to help support Parkinson's UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris believes his dad’s consistently heroic efforts stem from a parent’s profound frustration at not being able to do more.

“When my sister was diagnosed 30-odd years ago, his response was that he wanted for him to have the illness so that she could just enjoy her health.

“His fundraising is the only thing he can do that makes him feel like he’s helping.”

“He’s a good guy - he just wants to do the best he can for his children.”

Donations, large or small, can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Alanat83