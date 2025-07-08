Peterborough Litter Wombles find litter of kittens dumped in box on cycle path

A litter of kittens found by a team of people clearing rubbish from Peterborough streets are doing well – after they had been dumped in a cardboard box with no water in the city.

The six kittens – all about five weeks old – were found on Thursday morning (July 3), with just a few crumbs of cat biscuits to sustain them, by the Peterborough Litter Wombles.

They were taken into care by charity Peterborough Cat Rescue – and are now all doing well, none the worse for their ordeal.

"It was a relief to have found them"

The six kittens were found dumped in a cardboard box. Picture: Peterborough Litter Wombles

Harry Machin, from the Peterborough Wombles, said he was relieved to have found them.

He said: “We were doing a litter pick on Thursday morning, on Bishops Road on the path that leads to McDonalds and the Showcase Cinema.

"We do picks with companies, and we had staff from RSA and the Co-op with us.

"We just saw a cardboard box on the side of the path. Obviously we stopped to pick it up – and we saw the kittens inside.

The kittens are now being cared for by Peterborough Cat Rescue,. Picture: Peterborough Litter Wombles

"They looked like they were OK – they did not have any water, but there were a few bits that looked like food pellets with them.

"It did not look like they had spent the night outside.

"We tried to call the RSPCA, but didn’t get an answer, so we phoned Peterborough Cat Rescue – they were here within 20 minutes, and took them away to be looked after.

"I’ve probably organised nearly 500 litter picks, and I’ve never had anything like this before.

"It was a relief to have found them, because we don’t know how long they would have been out here for if we had not.”

While Harry said he had never found anything like the box of kittens before, he said the group were no strangers to helping animals.

He said: “There are so many bottles and containers that could trap wildlife that are left in our streets and verges – so we are definitely making the city safer for wildlife.”

"It is impossible to say what would have happened to them"

A spokesperson for Peterborough Cat Rescue confirmed that the defenceless kittens were now doing well.

She said: “They have all now gone into foster care, and are all doing very well.

"They are all in good health. We don’t think they had been in the box for that long, as there was no mess left.

"It is impossible to say what would have happened to them if they had not been found when they were."

”The message has to be for people to get their cat neutered"

Sadly, the spokesperson said discoveries like this were not uncommon.

She said: “We are busier than we have ever been. We have kittens found in bushes, sheds, all over the place.

"This is sadly a regular occurrence.

We are very over prescribed in Peterborough at the moment.

”The message has to be for people to get their cat neutered. We hear all sorts of excuses, but it is really important that it is done.

"We had 84 cats re-homed last month.”

The charity also put an appeal out for donations, and people to foster and adopt cats.

For more information about the charity, visit https://www.peterboroughcatrescue.org.uk/

Peterborough Litter Wombles hold regular litter picks across the city – for more information, or to join in the picks, visit their Facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/194972235489207