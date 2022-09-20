Hundreds of pets dived, bombed and doggy paddled around Peterborough Lido for the annual Dog Swim.

The lido’s summer season drew to a close on September 11 – meaning dogs and adults could take a dip together for one last time before the water gets cleaned.

This year, four-legged friends took part in four sessions throughout the day on 17 September, with about 200 dogs booked on to swim between 9am and 4pm.

The Dog Swim was the final event of the lido summer season – where pets were invited to relax with their humans while sipping on a special ‘doggycino’ from the café.

The lido, which has three heated outdoor pools, a 50m heated main pool, a teaching pool for children and a paddling pool for toddlers, has seen many sell out events all year as temperatures in the city topped 40 degrees.

It has now closed for the season before throwing open its doors again in 2023.

Take a look at some of the photographs captured throughout the day by photographer David Lowndes:

