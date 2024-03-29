Keen swimmers, who have been left without a pool due to the closure of the Regional Pool, were celebrating this morning as The Lido opened for its 88th summer season.

Crowds flocked to the opening of the pool at 7am on Good Friday.

The Lido’s heated pools will be open every day during the Easter school holidays, with the timetable reducing to mornings only during weekdays between mid-April and 26 May (open all day on weekends) after which all day opening will resume.

Along with swimming, visitors to the Lido will be able to enjoy aqua fitness classes, Tai Chi and yoga, solstice sunrise and sunset swims and special events including the Mask Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night.

Early morning swims have been increased to six days a week throughout the season, which is bound to be popular with Lido regulars.

For anyone new to the Lido, the art-deco building houses three heated outdoor pools, private changing areas, showers and lockers. There is a grassed play area, terraces for relaxing and a café on site selling hot and cold snacks, drinks and ice-cream.

For full details visit: vivacity.org/lido.

